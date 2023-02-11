Balbir Sidhu appointed vice-chief of Punjab BJP

Punjab BJP on Saturday appointed former health minister Balbir Sidhu as the vice-president of the state unit. Sidhu, who was a cabinet minister during the Congress regime led by Capt Amarinder Singh, had joined the BJP last year. He had represented Mohali assembly segment thrice. The announcement regarding Sidhu’s appointments was made by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

