Balbir Singh Seechewal holds ‘green nagar kirtan’

Noted environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal held ‘green nagar kirtan’ in the wake of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak on November 27. Seechewal said till now, 15,000 saplings have been distributed to the devotees in the three ‘hare (green) nagar kirtans’. The nagar kirtan started from Nirmal Kuteya Seechewal and started under the patronage of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Other short stories

BSF apprehends Pak national for crossing border

Ferozepur BSF personnel at the Ferozepur border apprehended a Pakistani infiltrator on the Indian side. According to information received, the Border Security Force’s 155 Battalion captured an infiltrator near the Hussainiwala JCP barrier in Ferozepur. Upon conducting a search, BSF found two I-cards, passport-sized photos, matches, and a toothbrush in the possession of the intruder. The BSF is currently interrogating him to determine the reasons behind his entry into the Indian territory.

2 juveniles booked for acid attack on woman in Nabha

Patiala : Local police have booked two juveniles for throwing acid on a woman in Nabha. The police said that a procession was being carried out in Nabha on Thursday evening when two juveniles threw acid on a victim. However, SP Harvir Atwal ruled out any communal angle and conspiracy in the incident. “The juvenile acted on their own. We have investigated the matter and did not find any conspiracy in the incident. A case has been registered under relevant section at Nabha police station and started further investigation,” the SP said.

5 from Punjab held in Indore with firearms

Indore Five persons from Punjab were arrested on Friday in Indore in Madhya Pradesh allegedly with 12 country-made firearms and five bullets, a police official said. Deputy commissioner of police Nimish Agarwal identified the accused as Gurmail Singh, Jagseer Singh Atwal, Prince Singh Arfawala, Vipin Kumar and Ajay Khokhar, all residents of Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts. “They had purchased the firearms for ₹50,000 each from Nimar region in western Madhya Pradesh. They were arrested here while en route to Punjab. They have told police they had bought the weapons to take revenge in a previous case of enmity,” the DCP said. They are history-sheeters with some of them facing cases of keeping illegal firearms, issuing threats and attempt to murder, he added. Nimar region in western MP has often been linked to manufacture of illegal weapons.

Expedite completion of projects: minister Balkar

Chandigarh Local government minister Balkar Singh on Friday asked senior officers of the department and commissioners of Municipal Corporations in Phagwara, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala to expedite project completion under various schemes. The minister, who held a review meeting, strongly emphasized the need for planned development in cities, coupled with maintaining cleanliness in urban local bodies. He also reviewed the status of development works under the Amrut Scheme of Urban Local Units, Swachh Bharat Mission, Punjab Urban Improvement Environment Program Phase 1, 2, and 3.

Mann meets cabinet colleagues, MLAs ahead of winter session

Chandigarh Chief minister Bhagwant Mann met his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs on Friday, telling them to be watchful and not to indulge in any activity that besmirches the image of the party which was born out of an anti-corruption movement. Most of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers and legislators were present at the meeting held ahead of the two-day winter session of the state assembly. Besides Mann, AAP’s state working president Budh Ram addressed the meeting. Mann is the state president of the party. The MLAs were instructed about the nuances of conducting themselves during the question hour, zero hour and calling attention motion. The winter session is scheduled to commence on November 28.

Cong corporator, son held for assault on Sikh man

Bhilai A Congress corporator and his son were arrested in Bhilai city of Chhattisgarh on Friday for allegedly beating up a Sikh man. The action came after the complainant staged a protest by climbing a mobile tower. Civic Centre ward corporator Abhay Soni (64) and his son Amandeep (25) allegedly assaulted Satpal Singh and removed his turban on November 19 after accusing him of working for another party during the recently concluded assembly elections campaign, a police official said. Soni and his son were arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the official said.

​Pictorial work dedicated to 554th Parkash Purb released

Kapurthala Deputy commissioner Captain Karnail Singh on Friday released a short documentary titled, “Visuals of Sacred Gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi” and launched significant pictorial works compiled in the form of portrait, booklets and pictorial brochures by advocate Harpreet Sandhu, who dedicated this endeavour to 554th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak. The DC said the pictorial work would be useful and informative towards promoting Guru Nanak’s profound wisdom and his universal message of unity, equality and spiritual harmony serving as a guiding light for humanity inspiring present and future generations.