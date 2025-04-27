Menu Explore
Balloon with ‘Pak airlines’ written on it found in Hamirpur

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 27, 2025 09:02 AM IST

The locals had informed the police about the balloon, that was taken into possession by the police. Police said that the balloon was found on the border of Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts.

A balloon with “Pakistan Airlines” written on it was found in the village of Karnehda under jurisdiction of Police Station Diotsidh in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

A balloon with "Pakistan Airlines" written on it was found in the village of Karnehda under jurisdiction of Police Station Diotsidh in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (Representational image)
A balloon with “Pakistan Airlines” written on it was found in the village of Karnehda under jurisdiction of Police Station Diotsidh in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (Representational image)

The locals had informed the police about the balloon, that was taken into possession by the police. Police said that the balloon was found on the border of Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts.

Hamirpur SP Bhagat Singh Thakur said, “A balloon with ‘Pakistan airlines’ written on it has been found but looking at the dimensions of the balloon it appears to be a toy”. Police are investigating the source of the balloon. The police said that the balloon is about 1.5 feet long and 1.5 feet wide and is a toy that may have been dumped in the area.

