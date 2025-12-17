Bambiha Gang member named in 1-crore extortion call to liquor trader in UT

The Chandigarh Police have registered a case of extortion after a city-based liquor contractor reported receiving repeated threatening calls demanding ₹1 crore, allegedly from a gangster identifying himself as Doni Bal. After verification of the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 308(4) (extortion) of the BNS against an unknown person. (iStock)

Police sources said Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal is a known gangster linked to organised crime networks operating in Punjab and abroad. In February this year, Amritsar police had booked him for extortion after he allegedly threatened a dairy owner and demanded money, warning of blowing up the complainant’s business. That case was registered under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He is described by police as an associate of the Bambiha–Rana Kandowalia gang.

According to the FIR, the complainant, a 40-year-old resident of Sector 37-B, Chandigarh, stated that he runs an office from his rented accommodation and is also engaged in contract-based business in the Phase-1 Industrial Area. On November 13, around 7.45 pm, he received a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller allegedly claimed to have detailed information about his business, residence and family, and demanded ₹1 crore, threatening “serious consequences” if the demand was not met.

The complainant immediately contacted the and later approached the Phase-1 Industrial Area Police Station. He further alleged that another threatening call was received from the same number on November 14, reiterating the demand and warning him that approaching the police would be futile.

After verification of the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 308(4) (extortion) of the BNS against an unknown person. Police said efforts are underway to trace the international number and assess the threat perception, while appropriate security measures for the complainant are also being considered.

Meanwhile, Mohali police have identified two shooters in the murder of kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria, during a tournament in Sector 79. Investigators have stated that the killing was orchestrated by the Doni Bal gang to establish dominance over kabaddi tournaments, as Rana was believed to be close to jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Police teams are continuing raids to arrest the accused.