Ban on single-use plastic: Ludhiana MC challans 6 shopkeepers
With single-use plastic items still being used across the city despite the ban coming into effect on July 1, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) organised an awareness-cum-challan drive in Ghumar Mandi on Saturday. The drive was kicked off by MLA Gurpreet Gogi.
Holding banners and placards in their hands, the civic body staff spread awareness regarding cleanliness and ban on single-use plastic items. MC zonal commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Sekhon led the drive, wherein challans of ₹2,000 each were also issued to six shopkeepers for using banned single-use plastic and thermocol items and plastic carry bags.
Sekhon stated that MC will also initiate an extensive drive against the violators in the coming days. During the drive, awareness was also created regarding segregation of waste and composting of wet waste.
The shopkeepers have also been directed to put two dustbins outside their shops for wet and dry waste and stop dumping the waste generated in the shops on the road sides, said Sekhon, adding that action will be taken against them if they don’t adhere to the directions.
As per the notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, straws, plates, cups, spoons, fork, wrapping or packaging film, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners among other plastic items etc are banned from July 1.
Earlier, MC and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) authorities had stated that strict action will be taken against the violators if they continue to manufacture or use the banned items after July 1. But, the items are still being used across the city with no major action has been taken till now.
Meanwhile, the plastic industry has been raising a hue and cry over the notification to ban single use plastic stating that the government is imposing the ban without providing any alternative to the public. A section of the plastic industry also warned the government of an agitation, if the decision is not rolled back by July 5.
