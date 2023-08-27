Closed markets disrupt normal life in Jammu amid protests over Sarore toll plaza, smart meters

Bandh call over Sarore toll, smart meters Police personnel stand guard during the Jammu bandh in protest over Sarore toll plaza collection and smart meters on Saturday. (ANI)

Normal life was disrupted across Jammu region, especially in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi districts, traditional stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as the region observed a peaceful bandh against pre-paid smart meters, Sarore toll plaza, property tax and arrest of 26 Yuva Rajput Sabha leaders.

The call for the bandh was given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was endorsed by Jammu and Kashmir high court bar association, social, religious, trading and political outfits. Rallies were also taken out with slogans raised against the lieutenant governor, Prime Minister and the BJP.

The region has seen protests over the issues since the start of August, with the first major strike on August 1.

Defying J&K Transport Welfare Association chairperson Ajit Singh, drivers and transporters operating buses between Jammu-Samba-Kathua remained off roads. Granting the administration till August 31, Singh had assured of an indefinite strike if the demands are not met till then.

Though few minibuses, auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws did ply in Jammu city on Saturday morning, they went off road as the day progressed. Markets wore a deserted look.

Arun Gupta thanked all those who supported the bandh on behalf of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Business community in Jammu province also extended support to the bandh.

Gupta said that the chamber believed in open dialogue with all stakeholders but in view of the adamant approach of UT administration and discussions with different associations, the bandh was announced.

“We want to press the administration to understand the gravity of the situation and wake up from its deep slumber and take proactive approach to address the genuine issues,” he said.

Congress, National Conference, Apni Party, Peoples democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Shiv Sena staged sit-ins across the region.

Congress took out a protest rally in Sunderbani town of Rajouri district.

National Highways Authority of India member Sudip Chudhary will visit J&K on 3-day tour from August 29 to assess the condition of Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) including Tarnah Bridge and Sarore toll plaza from August 29 to August 31. He will submit a written report to NHAI chairperson Santosh Yadav. The report will be then submitted to the minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

