Bandh throws life out of gear in Punjab; rail, bus services hit

A complete shutdown was observed across Punjab throwing normal life out of gear on Monday during the nine-hour ‘bandh’ called by farm unions. A street wears a deserted look in Amritsar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Farmer leaders claimed that rail operations in Punjab remained mostly suspended and buses and other vehicles also remained off the road. Shops and establishments downed shutters from 7 am-4 pm as the bandh passed off peacefully.

Petrol pumps were also shut, a senior farmer leader claimed.

The call for the statewide shutdown was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha who have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The bandh was also in support of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (67) who has been on a fast-unto-death at Khanauri border protest site since November 26.

150 trains cancelled

The Northern Railways in a press release on Sunday said it had to cancel as many as 150 trains operating under Delhi, Ambala and Ferozepur divisions. The railways had partially cancelled seven trains, regulated 14 others, re-scheduled 13 trains, short-originated 15 trains and short-terminated 22 trains.

Officials at the Ambala division said that no train operated beyond Ambala Cantonment and the operations resumed after 4 pm.

“To assist affected travellers, additional counters for ticket refunds were arranged at key railway stations,” railway officials added.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher in Amritsar said that emergency and other essential services were allowed to operate. He said those going to the airport or for a job interview or a wedding were also allowed to go.

“Punjabiyat has won. On behalf of both the forums (spearheading protests at Shambhu and Khanauri), I want to thank three crore Punjabis for extending their full support to the bandh,” Pandher said.

Farmers blocked several roads and highways including in Patiala, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Bathinda, and Pathankot, crippling the traffic. The sit-in at the Dhareri Jattan toll plaza affected vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway. At Amritsar’s Golden Gate, scores of farmers staged a ‘dharna’ near the city’s entry point.

Complete shutdown in dists

A complete shutdown was observed in the Majha region including Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran districts on Monday. Amritsar’s commercial hubs Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar, Chitta Katra Bazaar, Ranjit Avenue District Shopping complex, and IDH Market wore a deserted look.

Farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) held dharnas at key points of Amritsar.

“People have given a good response to the call, which reflects that other sections of society stand with the cause of farmers, which is a common cause,” said Kanwardalip Singh, a KMSC leader.

In Pathankot, the bandh call evoked a mixed response. While many shops remained shut, some outlets remained open.

Amid the bandh, farmers and an education department official in Faridkot got into a heated argument when union members reached the office to seek its closure. Farmer leader Sharanjit Singh alleged that block primary education officer (BPEO) Jagtar Singh misbehaved and used abusive language for the farmers. BPEO also levelled similar allegations against the farmers.

In Ludhiana, the industrial hub of the state, over 1,700 buses, both state-owned and private, ceased operations and commercial establishments remained closed.

State’s Malwa belt comprising Faridkot, Fazilka, Moga, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Mansa and Bathinda districts also saw a complete shutdown with protesters blocking rail tracks besides national and state highways at several places.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Sidhupur) blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway in Faridkot.

In Doaba region, comprising Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts also saw a complete closure of commercial establishments, while rail and road traffic were hit.

In Jalandhar, farmers staged protests at five locations, including outside Jang-e-Azadi near Kartarpur, Dhanowali railway crossing, and the national highway in Phillaur, Nakodar and Bhogpur. Grain markets were shut in several places.

At Amritsar’s Golden Gate, farmers started assembling near the city’s entry point since morning, while in Bathinda’s Rampura Phul, they blocked roads.

Sangrur, the home district of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the bandh disrupted daily life.

Passengers a harried lot

Several commuters, unaware of the bandh, were left stranded at the bus stand for hours. Gurnam Singh and his wife Jagsir Kaur, who had travelled from Rajpura for her ongoing cancer treatment at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, were among those affected. “We arrived here at 4:30 AM for the treatment. After completing the treatment, we reached the bus stand at 10:30 am, but since then we’ve been waiting for any bus to arrive,” Gurnam shared.

Bandh impacts neighbouring Haryana too

The bandh’s impact was also seen in some neighbouring areas of the state, including Ambala. Hundreds of daily commuters travelling from Ambala to Chandigarh, Mohali, Patiala and other nearby cities of Punjab were thrown off the stride because of the shutdown.

Buses took alternate routes to go from Ambala to Chandigarh as they had to cross a stretch of the national highway that passes through Punjab.

Sangeeta, who commutes every day from Ambala to Zirakpur for her work, was waiting for a bus at Ambala Cantt in Haryana.

All buses going towards Chandigarh from Ambala were too crowded, she said.