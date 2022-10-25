Bandi Chhod Diwas: Govt’s silence over Sikh conversions matter of concern: Akal Takht jathedar

Once again flagging the issue of alleged forced conversion of Sikhs to Christianity in Punjab, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday stated that the government’s silence over this issue is a matter of concern for the Sikh community.

In his customary sandesh (message) delivered in the name of community from Darshani Deori of Sri Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple) on the occasion of Bandi Chhod Diwas (Diwali), he said, “On pretext of preaching of Christianity, some so called and fake pastors are indulging in physical, economical and mental exploitation of the innocent Sikhs through hypocrisy. Their religious conversion and government’s silence is matter of concern for the Sikhs”.

Jathedar said Sikhs living patit lifestyle (not following the Sikh code of conduct), drugs, the declining Sikh population in India, and migrating trend of Sikh youth are signs of a future crisis, about which, the community has to be aware.

Giani Harpreet Singh also emphasised the need to work together for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) and said that inorder to grab attention of Government of India, the non-resident Indian (NRI) Sikhs should hold protests besides making efforts for the release of Bandi Singh through their governments.

He also asked all the Panthic sides to work together for strengthening Sikh organisations against the government’s attempt to weaken the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). He said that the religious, educational, and humanitarian activities of SGPC are strengthening the society and efforts are necessary to make them more substantial. He questioned the misuse of social media and said that if it is not used to defame each other, then only good work can be possible.

Giani Harpreet Singh said the government has failed to stop the deadly attack of drugs on society and therefore, there is a need to form village-level committees to solve this problem of failure of governments to stop the use of drugs and break the drug trade’s organisational structure. “It is a matter of serious concern that the Centre and Punjab governments have not succeeded in stopping trade and use of drugs despite using all of their means and power,” said Giani Harpreet Singh.

Expressing concern about the low interest in reading among Sikh children, he said that Panthic institutions should encourage children so that they succeed in competitive examinations and join the administrative, armed force, foreign, and other high services in the country and abroad, to be the honour of the community. He also asked to fulfill Panthhic responsibility by helping needy children for their higher education.

On this occasion, Head Granthi of Sri Harmandar Sahib Giani Jagtar Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh congratulated the pilgrims on Bandi Chhod Diwas and informed them about the history of this day and inspired them to contribute to work for the Chardi Kala (rising spirit) of the Panth in the light of Sikh traditions and customs. Present on this occasion included SGPC President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami.