Bank fraud case: ED attaches 44 cr assets of Cong MLA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹44 crore of entities linked to Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son and some others as part of a money laundering investigation. Rao Dan Singh (HT file)

Singh, 65, is the MLA from Mahendragarh in Haryana. The Congress has again fielded him from the seat in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. The attachment includes 31 flats in Coban Residency, Sector 99A of Gurugram, and 2.25 acre land in Harsaru village (Gurugram) of “entities belonging” to Rao Dan Singh and his son Akshat Singh, the ED said in a statement.

Flats and land parcels located in Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan) belonging to entities linked with Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. and ILD Group have been also attached.

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against a company, named Allied Strips Limited, for committing an alleged bank loan fraud of ₹1,392 crore.

The agency claimed entities linked to Singh received ₹19 crore from the funds “diverted” from this alleged bank loan fraud. “Rao Dan Singh and his family members are yet to join the investigation,” the ED said.