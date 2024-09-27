Bank fraud case: ED attaches ₹44 cr assets of Cong MLA
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Sep 27, 2024 08:24 AM IST
The ED has attached assets worth over ₹44 crore linked to Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh in a money laundering case tied to a bank loan fraud.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹44 crore of entities linked to Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son and some others as part of a money laundering investigation.
Singh, 65, is the MLA from Mahendragarh in Haryana. The Congress has again fielded him from the seat in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. The attachment includes 31 flats in Coban Residency, Sector 99A of Gurugram, and 2.25 acre land in Harsaru village (Gurugram) of “entities belonging” to Rao Dan Singh and his son Akshat Singh, the ED said in a statement.
Flats and land parcels located in Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan) belonging to entities linked with Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. and ILD Group have been also attached.
The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against a company, named Allied Strips Limited, for committing an alleged bank loan fraud of ₹1,392 crore.
The agency claimed entities linked to Singh received ₹19 crore from the funds “diverted” from this alleged bank loan fraud. “Rao Dan Singh and his family members are yet to join the investigation,” the ED said.