Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman felicitated

The CAT Bar Association organised a function to felicitate Minderjeet Yadav, chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

Association president Rohit Seth said Yadav has worked tirelessly for the welfare of legal fraternity and implemented various schemes and disbursed grants of more than ₹5 crores.

These grants have been disbursed to advocates and families of deceased lawyers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bar Council chairman gave a grant of ₹1 lakh to the association.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Graft: EPFO officer, middleman in judicial custody

A day after an enforcement officer of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)’s office in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, and a middleman were arrested in connection with ₹21-lakh bribery case, a CBI special court has sent them to judicial custody. A case was registered against EPFO officer Anil Kumar and Ashok Gupta, after a firm owner alleged that they sought bribe to close an inquiry against him. The complainant said even as he deposited all dues relating to provident fund of his employees, the EPFO had opened an inquiry against the firm. A trap was laid and both were arrested.

Immigration firms to lose licence

Mohali subdivisional magistrate Harbans Singh has recommended the cancellation of licences of various immigration firms after conducting surprise checking along with DSP Gursher Singh. The firms are Step Up Education, Phase 5; Best Career, Phase 3B2; Goviza Educational Consultant, Phase 5; Oracle Group, Phase 8B, Industrial Area; RMR Immigration, Phase 5; Landmark Immigration Consultants, Phase 7; Lemonwood Overseas, Phase 5; and High Wing Overseas, Phase 5. These consultants failed to send the monthly statement to the DM’s office, said the SDM.

Suicide: 27-year-old jumps before train

A 27-year-old man, who was working in a private company, died by suicide after jumping before a train on the Ambala-Kalka railway line in Dera Bassi on Wednesday. The railway police station received the information about a body lying on the tracks around 4 pm. The victim was unmarried and was living alone in a rented accommodation at Dadpura Mohalla in Dera Bassi. According to the family, he was suffering from anxiety and was not going to work.

UGC pay scales: PUTA members, ex-senators to meet Manpreet Badal

Members of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) and former senators of PU, who have been elected to the varsity senate in the recent polls as well, are likely to meet Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Thursday to discuss the implementation of UGC seventh pay commission. The elected senate members who will be the part of delegation are Navdeep Goyal and Ronki Ram. The university and college teachers have been demanding the implementation of UGC seventh pay commission by the Punjab government.

Programme for entrepreneurs

The Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship in partnership with the department of industries and commerce, Punjab, is planning to expand its six-month “Growtherator Ludhiana” programme to Mohali district. “The programme is for budding entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. The idea is to develop a thriving growth ecosystem for entrepreneurship development in Punjab,” said Tejvir Singh, principal secretary, industries and commerce. “Mohali has great entrepreneurial potential and there is a strong need for a robust capacity building architecture for growth to local businesses,” said Isha Kalia, deputy commissioner, Mohali.

Man uses fake number plate, held

A 35-year-old resident of Mauli Jagran was arrested for driving a Tempo Traveller with a fake registration number plate. Police said the accused, Sandeep Singh, had defaulted on the loan payments and was using a fake registration number plate to avoid the vehicle being impounded by recovery agents.

Liquor smuggler arrested

The operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested Rajesh Sexena, 54, of Kumbra village in Mohali for liquor smuggling in Manimajra on Tuesday night. As many as 55 boxes of liquor were recovered from his vehicle.

Man held with heroin in Balongi

The Mohali police have arrested a drug peddler from Balongi and recovered 42 grams of heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Salman Khan. Police are interrogating him to ascertain the supply line and other contracts.

Mobile thieves held

Two men have been arrested for stealing mobile phones from a repair shop at Sadar Bazar in Sector 19 on November 3. They have been identified as Aditya, 25, of Sector 24, and Varun, 24, of PGIMER campus. Both mobile phones have been recovered.

Golf: Mehak takes lead

Showing off her mettle, Mehar Nijjar emerged the leader with a gross score of 157 in gold division on Day 2 of the 27th Punjab Open Ladies Championship 2021 being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. She was followed by Diya Brar with a score of 159. Mehar performed well alongside the seasoned golfers to finish as the leader in gold division. In the silver division, Anjali Nagpal is leading with the gross score of 187 followed by Lakhi Swain with a score of 194. In the bronze division, Navina Kahai is leading with a score of 211 followed by Inder Gill at 216.

Tennis: Rasha ousts Agampreet to enter semis

Rasha Dhaliwal outplayed Agampreet Kaur 7-5,6-1 during the girls U-18 quarterfinals on Wednesday to book her spot in the semi-finals of the All India Tennis Association National Rankings Championships for U-18 being held at Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur. In other girls’ U-18 quarterfinal matches, top seed Gursimrat Kaur overpowered Rubani Sidhu (HR) 6-3,7-6(7) while Isheeta Midha beat Mehakpreet Kaur 6-2,6-2 to enter the semi-finals. In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, Upnishad Bhardwaj pipped Gurbaaz Singh 6-1,6-2 and Sahajpreet Singh Bajwa defeated Anirudh Sangra (CH) 6-4,6-4 to enter the last four stage.

Cricket: Akul shines for YMCA team

Led by Akul Bhanot’s brilliant 54-ball knock of 66 runs, YMCA Cricket Club recorded a fine four-wicket win over Mahajan School of Cricket in a match played during the ongoing Saupin’s-32 Gold Cup cricket tournament for U-13 in Mohali on Wednesday. Batting first, Mahajan School of Cricket posted 174 runs in 32.2 overs. In reply, YMCA team made 175 runs losing six wickets in 32.5 overs. Akul hit 10 fours and one six during his 66-run knock for the winning team.