Baramulla cloudburst: Four of family dead, 1 missing

Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed in the cloudburst that hit the upper reaches of Rafiabad in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

Police have recovered the bodies of Shahnaza Begum and her three children aged five, eight and 15. Begum’s husband, Mohammad Farooq Khari, survived, but his father 80-year-old Bashir Ahmad Khari is still missing.

The cloudburst also triggered flashfloods that damaged a playfield and some government buildings.

Nomads rescued in Kulgam

A nomadic family and their livestock was rescued in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said the nomads and their livestock were stuck in the middle of the Yath Yathur nullah due to an abrupt increase in water levels.

“Acting swiftly, a police party from Mir Bazar along with a State Disaster Response Force team launched a rescue operation. A family of five, their luggage and 200 sheep were moved to a safer place,” a police spokesperson said.