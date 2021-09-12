Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Baramulla cloudburst: Four of family dead, 1 missing
chandigarh news

Baramulla cloudburst: Four of family dead, 1 missing

The Baramulla cloudburst also triggered flashfloods that damaged a playfield and some government buildings, leaving four of a family dead and one missing
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:53 PM IST
The cloudburst hit the upper reaches of Rafiabad in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night leaving four people, including minors death, and one person missing. (Representative Image/HT File)

Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed in the cloudburst that hit the upper reaches of Rafiabad in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night.

Police have recovered the bodies of Shahnaza Begum and her three children aged five, eight and 15. Begum’s husband, Mohammad Farooq Khari, survived, but his father 80-year-old Bashir Ahmad Khari is still missing.

The cloudburst also triggered flashfloods that damaged a playfield and some government buildings.

Nomads rescued in Kulgam

A nomadic family and their livestock was rescued in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said the nomads and their livestock were stuck in the middle of the Yath Yathur nullah due to an abrupt increase in water levels.

“Acting swiftly, a police party from Mir Bazar along with a State Disaster Response Force team launched a rescue operation. A family of five, their luggage and 200 sheep were moved to a safer place,” a police spokesperson said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Had SAD rejected farm ordinances, farmers would have spared ‘black day’: AAP

Himachal logs 87 Covid cases, one more fatality

Covid fallout: With banks issuing takeover notices, HP hoteliers in dire straits

Snow in higher reaches: HRTC’s Delhi-Leh bus services suspended
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP