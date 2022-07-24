Barara MC: Congress MLA seeks vigilance probe into ‘irregularities’ in power supply

The Congress MLA from Mullana constituency of Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, has demanded a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities in electricity supply and connections for streetlights of the Barara municipal committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference in Barara town on Saturday, the legislator alleged that the civic body was taking electricity supply illegally for its streetlights despite the fact that the residents are paying taxes to them.

“The power department has issued two challans in April to them and as per my knowledge, a huge amount of penalty has been paid for the said default. Not only this but I have also learnt that they have applied for several fresh power connections, but there are no new lights being installed. On the other hand, most of the lights already installed, remain non-functional,” Varun told the reporters.

The MLA also sought a response on any action or inquiry initiated against the official concerned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There should be clarity on whether the penalty was paid from the MC budget or from the pocket of the secretary or the chairperson. The bungling of funds can’t be ruled out in the matter. I will meet the urban local bodies minister, Dr Kamal Gupta, to apprise him about the issue and if required, it will be raised in the assembly session next month,” he said.

Secretary Jitender Sharma and chairperson Richa Pahwa didn’t respond to calls and messages on the allegations.

District municipal commissioner Virender Lather said, “I’m not aware of the issue. I’ll ask for details on Monday and action will be taken accordingly.”