Bargari sacrilege: After clean chit, SAD exploring legal options

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is exploring legal options to bring to book those who accused its leaders of involvement in Bargari sacrilege cases, which had triggered violent protests in Punjab in 2015, after the special investigation team (SIT) in its final report that was made public on Saturday ruled out any political link while concluding that the series of crimes was committed by Dera Sacha Sauda followers on the directions of its head Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Harcharan Singh Bains and Harish Rai Dhanda asked the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), “self-styled” Panthic bodies and their leaders to offer a “collective public apology” before the Guru Granth Sahib for wrongfully blaming its leaders for sacrilege incidents

“The pain suffered by SAD leaders Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, party leadership and the Sikhs can’t be expressed,” said Bhunder. Grewal said the party was examining the option of legal action against those who “played politics” on the sacrilege incidents and blamed the SAD leadership without any evidence. “The party will take legal opinion from experts to bring these leaders, including sitting and former chief ministers, to book,” he said.

