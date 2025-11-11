Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Barnala man held for assaulting cops, helping son flee custody

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 06:52 am IST

A resident of Barnala’s Sehna village was arrested for allegedly assaulting police officials and helping his son flee police custody after he was arrested in a drug case, police said on Monday.

The incident had taken place on November 8, when cops had arrived at the village to arrest a third accused in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case. (HT File)

The incident had taken place on November 8, when cops had arrived at the village to arrest a third accused in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case. Police had already arrested Balwinder Singh alias Babbu and Rajdeep Singh, son of Mahinderpal Singh, in this case. Based on their disclosures, police were trying to locate the third accused, Lakhwinder Singh. It was then that Mahinderpal Singh allegedly intervened and tried to free his son Rajdeep from police custody. “Rajdeep had managed to flee but was caught again a few hours later. The third accused, Lakhwinder, was also nabbed the next day,” revealed Sehna station house officer (SHO) Gurminder Singh.

For assaulting cops and helping his son flee custody, the accused Mahinderpal Singh has been arrested under Sections 132 (assault or use of criminal force on public servant), 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant from discharging official duty), 324(4) (mischief), 263 (obstruction to lawful apprehension), and 62 (offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

