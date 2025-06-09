Search Search
Barnala youth shoots self after repeated Canada visa rejections

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Jun 09, 2025 08:22 AM IST

A 19-year-old boy from a village in Barnala reportedly shot himself on Sunday after his Canadian visa applications were repeatedly rejected, police said.

According to station house officer Gurminder Singh, the youth had been depressed due to continuous visa denials despite having family ties in Canada—his sister and extended family reside there.

Family members of the youth said that he had been attempting to move to Canada for a year but faced consistent rejections. While his mother and grandmother were in another room, he locked himself in a separate room and shot himself, the SHOsaid.

After a post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

Police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

