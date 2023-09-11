Basket factory gutted in major blaze in Ludhiana

A handmade coconut basket factory was gutted in a major fire in the Bhagwanpura area near Sahnewal on Monday. In a relief, no casualty was reported in the incident. The damaged goods on the factory premises located in the Bhagwanpura area . (ht photo)

The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out around 9.30 am.

According to the information, workers rushed outside the factory premises on witnessing the flames. The factory’s retaining wall collapsed around noon as the fire engulfed the factory.

Sharing further details, additional divisional fire officer Swaran Chand said, “Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.”

The blaze was successfully extinguished after around two hours of firefighting operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON