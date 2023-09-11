Basket factory gutted in major blaze in Ludhiana
Sep 11, 2023 11:49 PM IST
A coconut basket factory in Bhagwanpura near Sahnewal was destroyed in a fire suspected to be caused by a short circuit. No casualties were reported.
A handmade coconut basket factory was gutted in a major fire in the Bhagwanpura area near Sahnewal on Monday. In a relief, no casualty was reported in the incident.
The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out around 9.30 am.
According to the information, workers rushed outside the factory premises on witnessing the flames. The factory’s retaining wall collapsed around noon as the fire engulfed the factory.
Sharing further details, additional divisional fire officer Swaran Chand said, “Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.”
The blaze was successfully extinguished after around two hours of firefighting operations.