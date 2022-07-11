Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Batala MLA’s PA, kin among three killed in road mishap

The car that crashed into the railing of the Hansli drain bridge near the Jalandhar-Amritsar bypass.
Published on Jul 11, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

BATALA: Three persons, including a personal assistant (PA) of Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi and his relative, were killed in a road accident on the outskirts of Batala, which falls in the Gurdaspur district, during the wee hours of Sunday.

The victims were identified as Kalsi’s PA Updesh Kumar of Dola Nangal village, Gurleen Singh of Delhi, a relative of the MLA, and Sunil Kumar of Batala. Kalsi’s brother Amritpal Singh Kalsi and his friend Manik were seriously injured and have been admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar.

While returning from a birthday party around 1am, the vehicle lost control due to tyre burst and it crashed into the railing of the Hansli drain bridge near the Jalandhar-Amritsar bypass. Kalsi’s brother was behind the wheel, police said. The victims who were sitting in the rear seat died on the spot, police said.

