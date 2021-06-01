Batala police recover 34 lakh drug money from smuggler

Batala police on Tuesday recovered ₹34 lakh drug money at the instance of a drug smuggler, who was brought on a production warrant from the high security Amritsar Central Jail, for his alleged involvement a weapons’ seizure case last week.

Joginder Singh of Purian Kalan village near Batala was lodged in the Amritsar jail after he was arrested with 1kg heroin and ₹1.35 lakh drug money in October last year.

On May 26, Batala police arrested two persons—Sandeep Kumar and Sarwan Singh—with three pistols, two double-barrel guns, an air gun, two countrymade pistols and 101 live rounds. “During Sandeep and Sarwan’s interrogation, it came to light that Joginder had been supplying weapons smuggled from Pakistan to them. Joginder was brought on a production warrant from Amritsar jail and during his interrogation, we came to know that he had accumulated huge amount of money by selling weapons and drugs. Our team raided the location revealed by Joginder and recovered ₹34 lakh,” said Batala senior superintendent of police Rashpal Singh.

He said police have already frozen his assets worth ₹1.17 crore in Batala. “Joginder’s family members are also involved in the illegal trade. Earlier, his wife Amarjit Kaur was arrested with 1.3kg of heroin and a foreign-made pistol and his nephew Sarwan Singh was nabbed with 255 gms of heroin,” the SSP said.