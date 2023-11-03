Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bathinda: 2 suffer gunshot injuries, accused on the run

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Nov 03, 2023 08:34 AM IST

The incident took place on Birla Mill road near Bahia Fort Hotel in the heart of the city at around 9 pm

Two persons sustained gunshot injuries in Bathinda city after they were attacked by another person after a heated argument late Thursday evening.

Police officials said efforts are being made to nab the accused.

Bathinda superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh told reporters that the injured have been identified as Resham Singh and Shivam Paul. Both were rushed to the hospital in a serious condition, he added.

“After a preliminary investigation, the accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh. He used his licenced .12-bore rifle to attack the victims. The injured were standing near Gagandeep’s residence when he opened fire in a fit of rage after an argument over an unconfirmed issue. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” he said

