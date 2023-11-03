Bathinda: 2 suffer gunshot injuries, accused on the run

Two persons sustained gunshot injuries in Bathinda city after they were attacked by another person after a heated argument late Thursday evening.

The incident took place on Birla Mill road near Bahia Fort Hotel in the heart of the city at around 9 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said efforts are being made to nab the accused.

The incident took place on Birla Mill road near Bahia Fort Hotel in the heart of the city at around 9 pm.

Bathinda superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh told reporters that the injured have been identified as Resham Singh and Shivam Paul. Both were rushed to the hospital in a serious condition, he added.

“After a preliminary investigation, the accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh. He used his licenced .12-bore rifle to attack the victims. The injured were standing near Gagandeep’s residence when he opened fire in a fit of rage after an argument over an unconfirmed issue. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused,” he said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!