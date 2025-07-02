Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Bathinda: 3 held for killing friend during drunken brawl

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jul 02, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Saravjit Singh said on Tuesday that all accused, Shahbaz Singh alias Chhavi Jangirana, Amritpal Singh and Khushpreet Singh, were nabbed.

The Bathinda police have arrested three persons for the murder of their friend, Imroz Singh of Muktsar district.

The Bathinda police have arrested three persons for the murder of their friend, Imroz Singh of Muktsar district. (Representational image)
The DSP said that the deceased’s father, Baljinder Singh had nominated three accused and another unidentified person who allegedly killed Imroz on June 30.

Imroz, 21, was killed by his friends in Bathinda late Sunday night during a drunken brawl.

The DSP said investigation is underway to ascertain the involvement of more persons in the crime and that if it was a preplanned murder.

