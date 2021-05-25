Bathinda AIIMS forms task force to treat black fungus patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, has constituted a multidisciplinary mucor task force to treat patients diagnosed with black fungus.

Institute executive director Dr DK Singh said on Monday that the team will work on early diagnosis and treatment of mucormycosis patients.

ENT specialist Dr Vaibhav Saini will be the in-charge while Dr Vikasdeep Gupta has been designated as the nodal officer of the task force. Dr Singh said patients can dial the black fungus helpline number 0164-286-7348 or AIIMS Covid helpline number 0164-2867468/69 for assistance.

O2 concentrator bank facility

The district authorities on Monday started an oxygen concentrator bank to facilitate people under post-Covid-19 care.

Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said the medical equipment will be issued at a nominal cost of ₹200 per day for 10 days and a refundable security amount of ₹10,000.

He said the machines will be provided by the district Red Cross officials after an undertaking by a doctor or hospital that patient’s family has been trained in using the oxygen concentrator.

On Monday, Bathinda reported 315 fresh Covid cases and 14 deaths.

Pvt doctors join hands to offer free treatment in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Private doctors have joined hands under the banner of Amritsar-based Muskaan Trust to offer free treatment to patients suffering from black fungus.

They have also launched a free ambulance and oxygen concentrator service to those suffering from Covid-19, in collaboration with Toronto-based Pravasi Sahaayta Foundation. These doctors are being assisted in their endeavours by city businessmen, who have come together to aid this mission under the banner of an NGO, Helpers.

“The initiative has been launched by extending our services to 30 black fungus-affected patients,” said Dr Madhu Shankar Diwan, founder, Muskaan Trust, and an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. He said that the treatment entails several expensive surgeries.

Dr Kuldip Singh Arora, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab, and Dr PPS Batra, an ENT surgeon have also extended their support to the Trust in the humanitarian initiative.