Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda ASI suspended for assaulting colleague
chandigarh news

Bathinda ASI suspended for assaulting colleague

Bathinda Senior superintendent of police Ajay Maluja said the accused cop, who is posted at Vardhman police post in the city, was found in an inebriated condition
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The incident took place when the cop was on duty at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University in Bathinda where an examination for state police constables’ recruitment was held on Saturday

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Bathinda police, Gobind Singh, was suspended for allegedly manhandling a colleague and snatching his service revolver on Saturday.

Gobind was accused of misbehaving with Vishnu Das, an ASI at Sangat police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Maluja said the accused cop, who is posted at Vardhman police post in the city, was found in an inebriated condition.

The incident took place when Vishnu was on duty at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University where an examination for state police constables’ recruitment was held on Saturday.

“Under influence of an intoxicant, Gobind reached the examination centre in the morning and started misbehaving with Vishnu. On being objected, Gobind tore Vishnu’s uniform and forcibly took his official weapon. The erring cop was overpowered by the staff on duty,” said the SSP.

Maluja said Gobind was immediately pulled out from the field duty and departmental action has been initiated against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will eliminate paper leak gang: Khattar

MP Jasbir Dimpa, Punjab Congress chief Sidhu meet over lunch

Farm protests hit political graffiti artists in Punjab

Sangrur: Four vehicle thieves held, 17 motorcycles recovered
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP