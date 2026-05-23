Bathinda: CJI exhorts students to uphold ethics amid rapidly evolving digital era

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said while digital advancement was creating opportunities in different fields, society should remain cautious against emerging ethical challenges in the rapidly evolving digital era.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant virtually delivering the convocation address at Central University of Punjab in Bathinda on Saturday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his virtual address during the 11th convocation of Bathinda-based Central University of Punjab (CUP), the CJI emphasised the importance of constitutional values, ethical conduct, integrity and compassion in today’s rapidly evolving technological world.

He urged students to remain humble and socially responsible, and stated that a degree marked the beginning of greater responsibilities toward society and the nation.

He congratulated the 1,073 students who were awarded postgraduate and PhD degrees, and the 44 gold medallists. According to the university, women students constituted 52.1% of the postgraduate degree recipients and 61.36% of the gold medal awardees.

Expressing his desire to attend the ceremony physically, the CJI said despite participating online due to unavoidable reasons, he felt deeply connected with the university community and added that “digital distance need not become emotional distance”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Appreciating CUP’s remarkable progress, he described the university as a vibrant multidisciplinary institution promoting academic excellence, diversity, collaboration and scientific temper among students from across the country and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Appreciating CUP’s remarkable progress, he described the university as a vibrant multidisciplinary institution promoting academic excellence, diversity, collaboration and scientific temper among students from across the country and abroad. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said institutions like CUP played a vital role in strengthening the foundation of nation-building.

On the occasion, the CJI virtually inaugurated the university library building, constructed over a built-up area of 31,410 square feet at an estimated cost of ₹14.40 crore, further strengthening the university’s academic and research infrastructure.