Bathinda farmer found murdered near Tikri

A 61-year-old farmer’s body was found near Bahadurgarh bypass on Thursday evening, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Hakam Singh, a resident of Bathinda in Punjab. He was among farmers protesting against three farm laws at the Tikri border. A spokesman of Jhajjar police said the farmer was killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified persons.

“The Bahadurgarh police have sent the victim’s body to the civil hospital and started a probe under section 302(murder) of the IPC,” the spokesman added. HTC