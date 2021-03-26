Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda farmer found murdered near Tikri
The deceased has been identified as Hakam Singh, a resident of Bathinda in Punjab. He was among the farmers protesting against three farm laws at the Tikri border
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak:
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Farmers sitting during a protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Monday. (ANI)

A 61-year-old farmer’s body was found near Bahadurgarh bypass on Thursday evening, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Hakam Singh, a resident of Bathinda in Punjab. He was among farmers protesting against three farm laws at the Tikri border. A spokesman of Jhajjar police said the farmer was killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified persons.

“The Bahadurgarh police have sent the victim’s body to the civil hospital and started a probe under section 302(murder) of the IPC,” the spokesman added. HTC

