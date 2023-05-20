Bathinda MC to launch street dog sterlisation drive next week

After witnessing a hiatus of more than one year, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, for tackling the street dog menace, will be launched by Bathinda municipal corporation (MC) next week. As per the MC, Bathinda records an average of 17 dog bite daily cases. (HT File Photo)

As per the MC, Bathinda records an average of 17 dog bite daily cases. In view of the growing stray dog population, it was imminent to conduct ABC of canines on a mass scale, officials said.

Municipal Commissioner, Rahul said an NGO ‘The Care of Animals and Society’ based in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa has been roped in for the year-long drive and the project would commence next week.

He said a work order to the agency has been issued by the MC and all arrangements are in place as per the guidelines before launching it at a mass scale.

Official sources said the dog castration and immunisation of all male and female canines would take place after it was stopped midway through 2021.

According to Sandeep Kataria, Bathinda’s chief sanitary inspector and nodal officer for the project, the MC has earmarked a budget of ₹85-lakh to eradicate the dog menace in accordance with the laid down protocol. As per the protocol, a small V-shaped cut is made in the dog’s ear before it is released back on the streets.

“On the basis of a survey of 2021, we intend to cover about 5,200 dogs. The NGO is expected to undertake a field study from Monday to identify the most affected regions before starting sterilisation programme within a week. The complex of district animal husbandry near ITI chowk has been earmarked for the drive. After castration, dogs will remain there under medical observation for 3-4 days after which they will be released from the same site it will be picked up,” said Kataria.

In 2021, the local body had for the first time started a project to sterilise about 8,600 street dogs but less than 3,300 were covered after a section of animal lovers opposed the drive.

Prior to 2021, ABC project was handled by the district administration. “Allegations were levelled against the local body that due procedure was not adopted in the dog sterlisation project. After that, the drive was suspended midway, while the city was facing acute problem of dog bite cases and increasing population of street dogs,” said an official.