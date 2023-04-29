3 held for killing Muktsar man, staging murder as hit and run

The Bathinda district police have arrested three persons on the charges of murdering Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Gidderbaha in Muktsar and then staging the death as a hit and run case. The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, Jatinder Singh and Rupinder Singh. The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, Jatinder Singh and Rupinder Singh. (Representational Photo)

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana on Friday said that Lakhvir’s body was found near the Ambuja cement factory on Bathinda-Fazilka national highway on March 9.

As per the FIR registered after the complaint by deceased’s brother, the deceased was riding a scooter and he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The SSP said family members of the deceased met him and raised suspicion over the incident. After that, the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing was tasked to probe the case. He said the autopsy report gave enough indication that fatal injuries were not caused by a road accident.

“During the investigation, Jaswinder, a close relative of the deceased, emerged as the mastermind of the crime. The main accused had an illicit relationship with Lakhvir’s wife. As Lakhvir learnt about the relationship, Jaswinder colluded with two other accused and planned the murder,” said the SSP. Police said the deceased had deep head injury marks that were caused by an iron road. “Investigation revealed that Lakhvir was killed by hitting an iron road on his head and then a canter was used to portray it as a case of a road accident. Our team has recovered the iron rod and canter used in the crime,” said the SSP.