Bathinda resident killed in road mishap

A 33-year-old Balwinder Singh was killed and two others sustained severe injuries after their motorbike was hit by a speeding car on a railway over bridge in the city’s Parasram locality late Friday night.

According to the police, the deceased was driving a Bullet motorcycle to their residences with colleagues Rinku Verma and Dinesh Kumar when the accident took place. Balwinder reportedly died on the spot.

His family alleged that the car driver was in an inebriated condition and Balwinder was hit repeatedly by the driver.

The aggrieved family staged a protest at the district administrative complex and alleged that the police tried to shield the accused whose family yielded a political influence.

Canal station house officer Sandeep Singh said efforts are being made to identify the driver. “Statements of the aggrieved family have been recorded and we will share details of the investigation on Sunday,” added the SHO.