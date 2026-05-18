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Bathinda sizzles at 43.1°C, brace for 5 days of heatwave

According to the India Meteorological Department, the highest maximum temperature in Punjab, at 43.1°C, was recorded at its Bathinda airport observatory

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Scorching weather conditions have returned in Punjab and Haryana, with day temperatures breaching the 40°C mark at several places on Sunday.

Expecting the soaring temperatures to persist through with week, IMD has issued a five-day yellow alert for heatwave conditions in in Punjab and Haryana, from May 18 to May 22.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the highest maximum temperature in Punjab, at 43.1°C, was recorded at its Bathinda airport observatory.

Patiala was close behind at 42°C, followed by Faridkot at 41.9°C, Ludhiana at 41.6°C and Pathankot at 40.6°C.

In Haryana, Sirsa recorded the hottest day temperature at 44°C. Several other stations in the state also reeled under intense heat, with Bhiwani recording 43°C, Rohtak 42.8°C, Narnaul 42.5°C, Hisar 42.4°C, Jind and Karnal 41.4°C and Ambala 40.8°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a day temperature of 40.3°C.

Expecting the soaring temperatures to persist through with week, IMD has issued a five-day yellow alert for heatwave conditions in both states, from May 18 to May 22.

According to the department, mainly dry weather is likely to continue during the week, leading to isolated heatwave conditions over southern and south-western parts of Punjab and Haryana.

For agriculture, the IMD recommended applying irrigation in the evening or early morning hours to avoid heat stress in crops.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bathinda sizzles at 43.1°C, brace for 5 days of heatwave
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bathinda sizzles at 43.1°C, brace for 5 days of heatwave
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