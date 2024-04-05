Bathinda: 3 held for abduction of financier, 10L ransom money recovered

A woman and her two accomplices were arrested for allegedly abducting a city-based financier for a ransom of ₹40 lakh, the Bathinda police said on Thursday. The accused were arrested on Wednesday, and the initial investigation stated that the three had no criminal antecedent, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Kiran, Maninder Singh and Lovepreet Singh and ₹10 lakh of ransom money was recovered from them, police added.

Investigators said the accused used a lighter that was shaped like a pistol to abduct the financier.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said on Thursday that a 26-year-old victim, whose identity is not being revealed, was rescued in a planned operation, and a sum of ₹10 lakh was also recovered.

SSP declined to share details of the spot from where the victim was rescued and at which place he was kept after the abduction. The SSP said: “The matter is under investigation”.

According to the information, the accused released the victim at Malout town of the adjoining Muktsar district from where he reached Bathinda via bus.

SSP said the priority of cops was the release of the victim, and perpetrators of the crime were arrested later.

Pareek said the financier was familiar with the woman and was abducted from her residence in Jhujhar Singh Nagar locality of Bathinda on April 1.

“The victim was taken to a place outside Bathinda and the victim’s family was contacted for a ransom. After the victim’s family suspected abduction, special teams of investigators were activated to trace the victim and abductors. Based on electronic and human intelligence, the whereabouts of the accused were identified and they were arrested within hours the victim was released unhurt. Trio was nabbed with a car used in the crime and efforts are on to arrest another accused involved in the crime,” the SSP added.