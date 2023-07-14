As Punjab battles deluge, BBMB member irrigation repatriated to Haryana

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Member Irrigation has been repatriated to his parent cadre Haryana even as the Northern states are battling floods after an unprecedented spell of rain in the past few days. SD Sharma, chief engineer, Beas Satluj Link project (BSL project)-Sundernagar, who was holding the charge of Member Irrigation in BBMB, was repatriated back to parent organisation Haryana Irrigation on Monday. Sharma, who was given charge on December 30, 2020, was relieved without waiting for his substitute to take charge. BBMB controls the Bhakra, Pong and other dams, which are crucial for water management in the state.

Reacting to the repatriation, VK Gupta, spokesman of All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), said BBMB is important for northern states, and there must be no adhocism.

At present, there is no permanent appointment on the posts of CMD, Member (Irrigation) and Member (Power), all crucial to the decision-making process, he said.

There has been no regular Member Power and Member Irrigation for the last more than two years. The Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966 makes it clear that since the posts of chairman, Member Irrigation, and Member Power are whole-time, these posts must be occupied on a full-time basis without any dual charge.

However, the Centre issued the notification on February 23, 2022, about a change in the rules for the appointment and tabled it in Parliament despite protests from MPs from Punjab and Haryana. The term of BBMB chairman ended on July 1. The Centre has given Nand Lal Sharma, chairman, SJVNL, the additional charge of chairman BBMB for a period of 3 months and now it has been extended to 6 months.

The post of chairman has been advertised and the selection committee has held deliberations with the candidates. As per people privy to the deliberations by the selection committee, Harinder Pal Singh Bedi, managing director Punjab water resources management & development corporation Ltd, Punjab, and Manoj Tewari, chief engineer, CWC, have been shortlisted for the post.

“BBMB is crucial for northern states, and there must be no adhocism. Engineers have time and again raised the matter with the Central government, but to no avail. In this flood-like situation, there is a need for proper management and decision-making. The posts should be filled soon”, VK Gupta added.

