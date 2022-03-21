BBMB row: Manish Tewari urges Punjab CM to consult advocate general
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday urged Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to consult the state’s advocate general on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issue to explore legal options against the recent change in rules for selection of its members.
The change in appointment rules for top officers to the board has raked up a storm with many political parties in Punjab and Haryana criticising the Centre.
The BBMB, which is a statutory body under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and manages the water resources of Sutlej and Beas, has a whole-time chairman and two members for irrigation and power.
Political leaders have claimed that according to the BBMB Rules, 1974, the member (power) in BBMB was from Punjab and the member (irrigation) was from Haryana but the requirement has been removed in the amended rules.
“Request Chief Minister Punjab @BhagwantMann to consult with his advocate general to explore the possibility of filing an original suit under Article 131 of COI (Constitution of India) challenging BBMB (Amendment) Rules. 2022, as they discriminate against Punjab,” Tewari, the MP from Anandpur Sahib, said.
He also said that as an MP from Punjab, he will file objections.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics