BBMB row: SAD to meet Union power minister

Seeking revocation of Centre’s orders abolishing the membership of Punjab in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday announced to take up the issue with the Union power ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our party has always fought for rights of Punjab and will continue to do so. Punjab will never surrender to such coercive decisions,” said former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra while addressing a press conference here.

“In last few days, the central government has made decisions aimed at mounting pressure on Punjab. The Centre wants to abolish the federal system of the country and replace it with a unitary form of governance,” said Chandumajra.

He claimed that the Centre was usurping the rights of states and Punjab seemed to have become the number one target. “Earlier, the jurisdiction of BSF was enhanced and now Punjab’s permanent membership in BBMB has been abolished,” said the Akali Dal leader.

Chandumajra said the Centre has replaced the Punjab Police’s security at the Bhakra dam with CISF. “This amounts to lack of trust in Punjab. It is also shocking that Punjab and Himachal Pradesh would foot the bill for posting of CISF at these dams while the personnel would remain employees of the Centre government,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also sought a refund of ₹1,110 crore due to the state on account of rural development fund, terming the steps “arm twisting tactics and attempt to abolishing rules of the Punjab Reorganisation Act” in Chandigarh, referring to the Centre’s move to create a separate UT cadre.

A delegation of SAD leaders would meet Union power minister RK Singh after his return from Ukraine and take up the issue of permanent membership of Punjab in BBMB.

SAD’s senior vice-president Harcharan Singh Bains also demanded release of Davinderpal Singh Bhullar and asked the AAP government in Delhi to act fast in the matter.

Review Covid rules for meeting in jails

The SAD on Thursday also asked the Punjab government to review rules governing meeting of jail inmates with their family members keeping in view the improvement in Covid situation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a letter written to Punjab chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema sought amendments in the rules. He said apart from other issues, sharing of moments of grief and happiness was not possible for inmates’ families as they were not allowed to meet them.