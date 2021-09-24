Be dignified, get rid of ‘super CM’: Sukhbir to Channi

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to conduct himself with dignity to match the sanctity of the office he holds.

In a veiled attack at state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbir advised Channi not to allow “an extra-constitutional super CM” treat him like a “rubber stamp”.

Sukhbir was talking to the media after a party delegation met Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, seeking adequate compensation for the agricultural land acquired for Bharat Mala road project, and monetary relief to Malwa farmers who have suffered losses due to spurious seeds and pesticides.

Sukhbir said 25,000 acres of land in 19 districts was in the process of acquisition for various road projects and the compensation being offered was meagre. The delegation led by Sukhbir also had party leaders Tota Singh, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Hira Singh Gabria, NK Sharma and Harcharan Bains.

Referring to CM’s statement on Thursday, wherein he had said that Sukhbir roams around with a large convoy of cars and security men, the SAD president termed the statement as “ridiculous”. “Let me remind the CM that his party president Navjot Sidhu begged for a car from Capt Amarinder Singh and made his party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi intervene to secure it. He is not in government but is using the same car,” added Sukhbir.

The former deputy CM said the government was planning to arrest some Akali leaders on “cooked-up charges”, adding, “We are ready and they are targeting us because they know that their days are numbered and Akali-BSP alliance is forming the next government in Punjab.”

Sukhbir said the recent developments within the Congress show that they are trying to divide Punjab on communal and caste lines, which is dangerous.