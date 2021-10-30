Beas river mishap: 2 women killed after raft overturns

Two women, one of whom was a senior citizen, were killed and four others were injured after their raft overturned in the Beas river at Chhardu near Kullu on Friday.

The victims are Rukiya Dahodwala, 75, of Mumbai and Sakera Bombaywala , 53, of Indore. Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Chand Sharma said the incident took place around noon when a group of women were river rafting.

The tourists had boarded the raft near Baveli and it overturned near Bashing, after which the women were swept away. “First responders and witnesses immediately launched a rescue operation,” said the SP. The women were rushed to the Kullu civil hospital, but the two victims who were critical, succumbed to their injuries. Four women are still undergoing treatment, and one of them is in a critical condition.

Sharma said the police have registered a case and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the mishap. The statements of the injured women have been recorded. Meanwhile, one of the injured women, Tasneem, said initially the ride was smooth, but the raft suddenly overturned.

