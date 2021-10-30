Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Beas river mishap: 2 women killed after raft overturns
chandigarh news

Beas river mishap: 2 women killed after raft overturns

The incident took place around noon when a group of women were river rafting in the Beas river; four women are still hospitalised, while one is critical
The tourists had boarded the raft near Baveli and it overturned near Bashing, after which the women were swept away in the Beas river. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 02:53 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Two women, one of whom was a senior citizen, were killed and four others were injured after their raft overturned in the Beas river at Chhardu near Kullu on Friday.

The victims are Rukiya Dahodwala, 75, of Mumbai and Sakera Bombaywala , 53, of Indore. Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Chand Sharma said the incident took place around noon when a group of women were river rafting.

The tourists had boarded the raft near Baveli and it overturned near Bashing, after which the women were swept away. “First responders and witnesses immediately launched a rescue operation,” said the SP. The women were rushed to the Kullu civil hospital, but the two victims who were critical, succumbed to their injuries. Four women are still undergoing treatment, and one of them is in a critical condition.

Sharma said the police have registered a case and investigations are on to ascertain the cause of the mishap. The statements of the injured women have been recorded. Meanwhile, one of the injured women, Tasneem, said initially the ride was smooth, but the raft suddenly overturned.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP