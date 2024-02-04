Become active partners in Punjab’s social, economic growth: CM to NRIs

Giving a clarion call to the Punjabi diaspora settled across the globe, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sought their wholehearted cooperation and support to transform the state’s economy to emerge it as a frontrunner state in the world. CM Bhagwant Mann with his cabinet colleagues Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Lal Chand Kataruchak (left) and Brahm Shanker Jimpa (right) in Pathankot on Saturday. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering of non-resident Indians (NRIs) at Chamrod Pattan in Pathankot during the NRI meet, the chief minister said during the early regimes, the NRIs faced a lot of humiliation in the hands of the officials. He said he met several ambassadors and diplomats to rope in foreign investment in the state.

“The NRI sammelans held during the previous regime were merely a sham as nothing concrete came out of it. The NRIs were called in big palaces and hotels but were humiliated afterwards as no one bothered about them.”

Striking an emotional chord, Mann urged the NRIs to contribute enormously to the promotion of education and healthcare services besides strengthening economic and social ties. He said this meeting should not be construed as a ‘formal get together’ rather it should be utilised as a healthy platform for serious deliberations to translate ideas/proposals into actions for betterment of the state.

Mann said he is confident that when this process of ‘reverse immigration’ begins, it will not only halt the emerging trend of brain drain especially amongst the youth but will also contribute significantly to motivating the NRIs to contribute to social economic growth of the state.

He also impressed upon Punjabi diaspora to become active partners in the ongoing unprecedented development of Punjab by making investments, adopting villages and cities besides contributing to the area of social welfare.

Motor paragliding, hot air balloon activities at Chamrod Pattan soon: Mann

In order to give further impetus to the tourism sector in the state, Mann on Saturday announced to launch jet ski, motor paragliding and hot air balloon activities at Chamrod Pattan.

The chief minister, who witnessed the trial of these activities here, said that water spots/adventure activities and speed boating are already going on at this scenic place. He said two speed boats are already operating at the place which is major source of attraction for the tourists coming to this picturesque location.

The CM further said trial/demonstrations of jet ski, motor paragliding and hot air balloon had been done here and soon it will be formally launched.

In dialogue with Taj, Hyatt, Mahindra Club to open hotels in ‘Mini Goa’: CM

The CM said, “Chamrod Pattan has a big lake and the island spreads over 16 acres. This is also called Mini Goa. We are in dialogue with the Taj, Hyatt and Mahindra Club to establish two hotels here. Jetties will be used to reach such hotels.”

“The area has a lot of potential for tourism. Pathankot airport is just half an hour from here. Dalhousie and Dharamshala are also in the vicinity. We have called you here to show the places which were hidden by the successive governments,” he said.

“We will develop the belt from here to Shivalik Hills in New Chandigarh. A film city will also be established in this belt to facilitate shooting of Bollywood movies. This will boost employment opportunities in the area.”