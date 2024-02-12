 Before leaving for Delhi, farmers visit Golden Temple - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Before leaving for Delhi, farmers visit Golden Temple

Before leaving for Delhi, farmers visit Golden Temple

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 12, 2024 08:14 AM IST

Farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) paid obeisance at Golden Temple on Sunday. Sarwan Singh Pandher, a senior leader of the KMSC, said, “We have got a letter from the Centre in which we have been invited for talks on February 12 in Chandigarh and three Union ministers will be present at the meeting to address the demands. We are open to talks and are positive about it.”

Before leaving for Delhi to launch the second phase of agitation to press for their demands, farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) paid obeisance at Golden Temple on Sunday.

Before leaving for Delhi to launch the second phase of agitation to press for their demands, farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) paid obeisance at Golden Temple on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Before leaving for Delhi to launch the second phase of agitation to press for their demands, farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) paid obeisance at Golden Temple on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a senior leader of the KMSC, said, “We have got a letter from the Centre in which we have been invited for talks on February 12 in Chandigarh and three Union ministers will be present at the meeting to address the demands. We are open to talks and are positive about it.”

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

He said, “The agitation is bigger, and we have prepared ourselves for it. We are gathering at Fatehgarh Sahib on February 12 from where we will leave for Delhi the next day. Rest we will see the outcome of the meeting being held in Chandigarh”.

Lashing out at the Khattar government in Haryana, he said, “This is an undeclared emergency imposed by the Haryana government. They have not only sealed borders to stop the Punjab farmers but also imposed a ban on the Haryana people from taking part in the agitation, which is totally undemocratic.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On