Before leaving for Delhi, farmers visit Golden Temple

Before leaving for Delhi to launch the second phase of agitation to press for their demands, farmers owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) paid obeisance at Golden Temple on Sunday.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a senior leader of the KMSC, said, “We have got a letter from the Centre in which we have been invited for talks on February 12 in Chandigarh and three Union ministers will be present at the meeting to address the demands. We are open to talks and are positive about it.”

He said, “The agitation is bigger, and we have prepared ourselves for it. We are gathering at Fatehgarh Sahib on February 12 from where we will leave for Delhi the next day. Rest we will see the outcome of the meeting being held in Chandigarh”.

Lashing out at the Khattar government in Haryana, he said, “This is an undeclared emergency imposed by the Haryana government. They have not only sealed borders to stop the Punjab farmers but also imposed a ban on the Haryana people from taking part in the agitation, which is totally undemocratic.”