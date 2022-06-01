Behbal Kalan firing: HC reserves judgment on pleas by ex-DGP, others

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on pleas against probe by Punjab Police into the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident, reported after incidents of sacrilege in Faridkot district.

The pleas were filed by former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal and the then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh, among others.

While some pleas demand transfer of probe to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), others demand quashing of the FIR and chargesheet submitted by the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the Punjab government.

Saini and Umranangal were chargesheeted by the SIT on January 15, 2021, in the case. Both are accused in the case registered at the Bajakhana police station in Faridkot.

The case was registered on October 21, 2015, a week after two protesters were killed allegedly in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in the aftermath of incidents of sacrilege reported at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. After conclusion of arguments from all concerned parties on Tuesday, the bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh ordered that petitions be reserved for final judgment.

