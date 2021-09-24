Behbal Kalan firing: HC to take up pleas by Punjab ex-DGP Saini, Umranangal on October 4

The Punjab and Haryana high court will take up pleas seeking quashing of chargesheet in the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing reported after incidents of sacrilege in 2015 on October 4.

Acting on the applications moved by former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal, the high court bench of justice BS Sandhawalia posted the matter for October 4. The matter was listed for hearing in December, but the duo moved applications seeking advancing the hearing. Justice Sandhawalia has sought response from the government on their applications.

The original pleas seek quashing of challan filed in the Behbal Kalan firing case (FIR Number 130). Initially, the FIR was registered against Charanjit Singh Sharma, former Moga SSP, and subsequently Saini and Umranangal too were nominated as accused.

They were charge-sheeted by the special investigation team (SIT) on January 15. The case was registered on October 21, 2015, a week after two protesters were killed allegedly in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in the aftermath of incidents of sacrilege reported at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala.

In another FIR of 2015 (FIR 129), the chargesheet submitted has been quashed by the high court and the SIT has been told to file it afresh.

The pleas mainly demand transfer of cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and quashing of chargesheet of January 2015.