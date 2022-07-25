Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Behbal Kalan firing: Victims’ kin perturbed as govt seeks six months more to complete probe
chandigarh news

Behbal Kalan firing: Victims’ kin perturbed as govt seeks six months more to complete probe

After the state government delegation led by cabinet minister Harjot Bains on Sunday sought six months more to complete the investigation, the families decided to hold a public gathering on July 31 to decide further course of action
The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government’s demand seeking more time to complete the probe.
The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government’s demand seeking more time to complete the probe.
Published on Jul 25, 2022 01:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByParteek Singh Mahal

Faridkot : The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government’s demand seeking more time to complete the probe.

After the state government delegation led by cabinet minister Harjot Bains on Sunday sought six months more to complete the investigation, the families decided to hold a public gathering on July 31 to decide further course of action.

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against a sacrilege incident.

Bains, along with Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Sekhon and Jaitu MLA Amolak Singh on Sunday reached Behbal Kalan, where Sukhraj Singh, son of one of the victims, is sitting on protest against the delay in the investigation and legal proceeding of the case for past 220 days.

Bains told the protesters that the government’s demand to complete the probe was genuine. “We are asking for six months, but the investigation can be complete even earlier. We will call you and tell you about the progress continuously,” he added.

In April, the state government had sought three-month time to bring the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case to a logical conclusion, which was accepted by the victim’s kin and protesters. But on July 10, when three-month deadline lapsed, a team of lawyers on behalf of the state government sought more time to get a clarification on an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the matter. Following this the protestors agreed to give two weeks more time, which lapsed on Sunday.

“In last more than three months, they have only managed to get writ petitions disposed of but the case is still at the same stage in the trial court. They have even failed to file any supplementary chargesheet against the remaining accused. Punjab Police have not even named politicians involved in the firing incident. This government has failed to fulfil their promise and even after setting a three-month deadline, they were asking for another six months. We have refused to give any further time to the state government. We have given call to gather at the Behbal Kalan on July 31. We will announce a further course of agitation if the government failed to come up with something significant in the meantime,” Sukhraj, whose sit-in entered 220th day on Sunday, said.

On July 12, a trial court in Faridkot directed the two special investigation teams (SITs) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents to submit their status reports within a fortnight. However, none of the SIT has filed the status report in the court so far. The deadline given by the trail court will end on July 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state.

    Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann

    Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of Rs 60.5 crore.

  • The 19-year-old who was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot in Ludhiana.

    Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot

    A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday. Anthony has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police.

  • The Haryana State Crime Branch has arrested a Delhi-based fake chartered accountant (CA) for Goods and Services Tax (GST) invoice fraud. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Puneet Shonkar of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Delhi. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Haryana state crime branch arrests Delhi-based man for GST fraud

    The Haryana State Crime Branch has arrested a Delhi-based fake chartered accountant for Goods and Services Tax invoice frauds of Rs 3 crore. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Puneet Shonkar of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Delhi. The police officials associated with the investigation said that he had created 40 fake firms on bogus documents in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Rohtak, and Kaithal.

  • The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Sunday. (HT Photo)

    Murder accused, aide arrested with 100-gm heroin, 40k in Ludhiana

    A proclaimed offender wanted by Kapurthala police in a murder case and Vijay's accomplice have been arrested by Ladhowal police with 100-gram heroin and ₹40,000. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Sunny Jain of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur. Shubham Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said the duo was arrested at a national highway during a special checking. Their car also seized.

  • The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police will get additional manpower as it seeks to set up its units at the range level in the state.

    Anti-gangster task force to set up units across state

    Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police will get additional manpower as it seeks to set up its units at the range level in the state. The AGTF, which was constituted to eradicate gangsters' network from the state, will get 250 additional people, said AGTF chief Promod Ban. “We will set up our units at each range level which will be operational units,” Ban said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out