Behbal Kalan firing: Victims’ kin perturbed as govt seeks six months more to complete probe
Faridkot : The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government’s demand seeking more time to complete the probe.
After the state government delegation led by cabinet minister Harjot Bains on Sunday sought six months more to complete the investigation, the families decided to hold a public gathering on July 31 to decide further course of action.
Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against a sacrilege incident.
Bains, along with Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Sekhon and Jaitu MLA Amolak Singh on Sunday reached Behbal Kalan, where Sukhraj Singh, son of one of the victims, is sitting on protest against the delay in the investigation and legal proceeding of the case for past 220 days.
Bains told the protesters that the government’s demand to complete the probe was genuine. “We are asking for six months, but the investigation can be complete even earlier. We will call you and tell you about the progress continuously,” he added.
In April, the state government had sought three-month time to bring the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case to a logical conclusion, which was accepted by the victim’s kin and protesters. But on July 10, when three-month deadline lapsed, a team of lawyers on behalf of the state government sought more time to get a clarification on an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the matter. Following this the protestors agreed to give two weeks more time, which lapsed on Sunday.
“In last more than three months, they have only managed to get writ petitions disposed of but the case is still at the same stage in the trial court. They have even failed to file any supplementary chargesheet against the remaining accused. Punjab Police have not even named politicians involved in the firing incident. This government has failed to fulfil their promise and even after setting a three-month deadline, they were asking for another six months. We have refused to give any further time to the state government. We have given call to gather at the Behbal Kalan on July 31. We will announce a further course of agitation if the government failed to come up with something significant in the meantime,” Sukhraj, whose sit-in entered 220th day on Sunday, said.
On July 12, a trial court in Faridkot directed the two special investigation teams (SITs) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents to submit their status reports within a fortnight. However, none of the SIT has filed the status report in the court so far. The deadline given by the trail court will end on July 27.
-
Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of Rs 60.5 crore.
-
Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot
A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday. Anthony has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police.
-
Haryana state crime branch arrests Delhi-based man for GST fraud
The Haryana State Crime Branch has arrested a Delhi-based fake chartered accountant for Goods and Services Tax invoice frauds of Rs 3 crore. As per the police, the accused has been identified as Puneet Shonkar of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and he was staying in Delhi. The police officials associated with the investigation said that he had created 40 fake firms on bogus documents in Yamunanagar, Panipat, Rohtak, and Kaithal.
-
Murder accused, aide arrested with 100-gm heroin, ₹40k in Ludhiana
A proclaimed offender wanted by Kapurthala police in a murder case and Vijay's accomplice have been arrested by Ladhowal police with 100-gram heroin and ₹40,000. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Sunny Jain of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur. Shubham Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said the duo was arrested at a national highway during a special checking. Their car also seized.
-
Anti-gangster task force to set up units across state
Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police will get additional manpower as it seeks to set up its units at the range level in the state. The AGTF, which was constituted to eradicate gangsters' network from the state, will get 250 additional people, said AGTF chief Promod Ban. “We will set up our units at each range level which will be operational units,” Ban said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics