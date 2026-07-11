Behind the pilgrim trail, a tradition of trust across faiths

Behind the tight security and rising pilgrim footfall of the Amarnath Yatra lies a story of inter-faith harmony that serves as the true backbone of the annual pilgrimage.

Pilgrims move towards Amarnath cave shrine during the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra 2026, in Baltal on Friday. (PTI)

While Hindu devotees head to the cave shrine, their spiritual passage is facilitated by local Kashmiri Muslims — the ponywallas, palkibearers, and tent owners who navigate the treacherous Himalayan terrain alongside the pilgrims.

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“This year there is a huge rush of yatris. For us, it’s a source of employment and sustenance for our families,” said Abdul Majid Khan from Kangan, who is registered with the Shrine Board for ferrying pilgrims from the base camp to the shrine via Baltal. “I can easily earn between ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 every day. We make a round trip in a day. For us, more yatris means more work days,” said Khan, who has been ferrying yatris since 2006.

Hundreds of pilgrims from different parts of the country are also waiting at base camps in Baltal, Pahalgam, and Srinagar for their onward journey. Along with yatris, hundreds of locals trek towards the shrine every day, and their journey reflects great bonhomie between communities.

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{{^usCountry}} Another ponywala, Aslam Khan from Ganderbal, said he has been ferrying pilgrims for more than two decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another ponywala, Aslam Khan from Ganderbal, said he has been ferrying pilgrims for more than two decades. {{/usCountry}}

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“For us, it’s a day of joy when more and more yatris turn up for pilgrimage. Besides adequate security, good arrangements are in place this time. We ponywalas and pithoowalas also make every effort to ensure the yatris have a comfortable journey,” he said.

While Nunwan-Pahalgam is the main base camp of the yatra in south Kashmir and takes three to four days to complete the journey from the southern side, Baltal in Ganderbal is a one-day trek and is comparatively more treacherous.

“The way yatris are coming, it seems all previous records will be broken. Compared to past years, facilities are much better now. For many locals, it’s also a livelihood. Even if there is any problem, locals carry pilgrims on their shoulders. The yatra depicts a pure bond between communities,” said Liqyat Khatana, who has set up a small kiosk at the Baltal base camp. “There are many locals at the base camp who arrange things required for the yatra.”

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Sinha takes stock of arrangements

On a visit to Baltal base camp on Friday, Sinha personally took stock of various arrangements and facilities being provided to the pilgrims.

“I have been overseeing this Yatra for the past five years and I can say that this time the enthusiasm among the pilgrims is huge and so does their numbers. However, some people started pouring in without registration that caused some concern. We have to abide by the SC guidelines because the Yatra has to be regulated. The issue has been regulated now,” he added.

The LG said that the pilgrimage, which has a spiritual aspect, also boosted the economy of J&K as well. “I anticipate that all previous records of the pilgrimage will be surpassed,” he added.

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On Friday, the Yatra breached the 2 lakh pilgrim mark in just eight days.

“In a remarkable testament to faith, the Amarnath Yatra has crossed the 2 lakh pilgrim mark in just 8 days. With the pilgrimage running smoothly on both the routes, the spiritual celebration is set to welcome a steady arrival of devotees in the coming weeks. Har Har Mahadev!,” Sinha posted on X.