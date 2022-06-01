Beneficiaries apprised about central schemes via live telecast of PM’s address during Greeb Kalyan Sammelan
Hundreds of beneficiaries of centrally-sponsored schemes attended programmes organised at the district headquarters for live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address during the Greeb Kalyan Sammelan organised by the Union ministry of rural development.
The PM did not have any interaction with the beneficiaries from northern districts of the state. Officials of the district administrations and local MPs and MLAs also attended the programme.
In Karnal, the programme was held at Mangalsen Auditorium. Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, addressing the gathering, said the common man has the right to development schemes of the government.
“They should take advantage of these schemes. Eligible people who have been deprived of the benefits should seek them,” he said.
He said the goal is to deliver 100% of the benefits of all schemes to eligible people. “But still, many people remain deprived of the schemes. For this, awareness campaigns are being conducted continuously,” he added.
Efforts are being made in Haryana to increase the income of families having an annual income of less than ₹1.80 lakh through the Parivar Pehchan Patra.
In Kaithal, minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda attended the programme.
She said the association between the society and the government has done the work of writing a proud story of inspiring change.
The government has implemented many schemes and projects which are proving to be beneficial for socially and economically weaker sections of society, she added.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics