Bereaved families search for answers as ‘mystery’ fever claims lives in Panchkula

Families that lost their loved ones to the “mystery” disease that has gripped Panchkula continue to haplessly search for answers.

As per the district health department, at least 15 people have died over the past one month after suffering from high-grade fever, whose uncertain cause has left doctors baffled.

Over 500 patients with high fever and body aches are showing up at the Sector-6 civil hospital’s OPD alone. Even government facilities at Pinjore and Kalka are witnessing heavy footfall.

At the civil hospital, around 90 fever patients are being admitted daily at the emergency wing, with discharges not taking place before a day or two.

At Rathpur Colony, Pinjore, Lajja Ram, president of the Residents’ Welfare Association, said, “Six people have died in our colony, where there is a sick patient in every household. In some families, two to three members are on bed rest. There is an outbreak and health department is discharging people after only giving them IV fluids.”

Colony resident Pawan Kumar Bhatt, who lost his 13-year-old son, said, “It was his birthday on September 8 when he fell sick. I was taking him to school when he puked. I brought him back home and gave him carom seeds with salt. In the evening, he had 101 fever, so we took him to a clinic.”

But the next day, his son again complained of stomach ache and was taken to hospital.

“His platelet count was normal, but he was constantly complaining of stomach ache and not passing urine. By 7 pm, his body started swelling and turning cold. Later, at 11 pm, the doctor referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. But they neither gave any ambulance nor oxygen support,” Bhatt said.

“I was not satisfied with the care at the hospital, so, I moved him to a private facility in Zirakpur, but he died within 10 hours on September 12 after suffering from kidney failure and two heart attacks,” said the inconsolable father.

At another house 100 metres away, a group of men were mourning the death of 47-year old Mukesh Kumar, who used to run a vegetable shop at the Pinjore bus stand.

“On September 10 night, he developed high fever. It was over 103 F on September 11 and he fell unconscious. The local doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died on September 14,” his cousin Dheeraj said.

An inconsolable Pooja, whose 15-year-old son Kanishq died on August 25 after suffering from fever and vomiting twice. (Sant Arora/HT)

In the same locality, Pooja’s 15-year-old son Kanishq died on August 25. “On August 23, he puked and had a fever. But the next day, he went out with me to buy pens, as his exams were near. He was perfectly fine in the morning, but puked again in the afternoon,” Pooja said.

Concerned, Pooja and her husband took their son to the civil hospital, where he was discharged at 8.30 pm.

“He got up at 3 am to study and asked for food. An hour later, he complained of suffocation. But before we could reach the hospital, he died in his father’s arms. What happened to my child? I still don’t know. Doctors never said anything. For them, he was just another patient, but for me, he was the world,” said the distraught mother.

To find the cause behind the deaths and the rising fever cases, the district health department has sought the help of PGIMER, Chandigarh, from where, a team of doctors has started field visits in Panchkula to meet the families of the deceased and gather clues on what exactly happened.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON