Double domicile: BFUHS debars 13 candidates from admission to MBBS, BDS on state quota seats

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Saturday debarred 13 candidates from admission under NEET UG-2023 in MBBS and BDS under Punjab state quota seats for submitting double domiciles.

These candidates allegedly tried to avail the benefit of state quota for the MBBS and BDS courses in more than one state by allegedly furnishing false information about their residential status.

The university authorities said these candidates were found to be using the domiciles of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab to increase the chances of getting admission in MBBS and BDS courses via state quota seats. As per the rule, a candidate cannot apply for state quota in more than one state.

On Friday, BFUHS issued orders to withhold the result of 19 candidates and sought evidence in support of their claim. Among these, 13 were debarred for furnishing domiciles of more than one state, while six were found eligible.

BFUHS Registrar Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan said the candidates were informed to send the documentary evidence in support of their reply whether they have applied for state quota seats in a state other than Punjab. “Based on documentary evidence submitted by the four candidates, it is proven that they have applied for state quota seats in states other than Punjab. Moreover, they have submitted false undertakings. While nine candidates, despite repeated instructions from the university did not submit any documentary evidence in support of their replies. Hence, 13 candidates were debarred for admission under NEET UG2023 for state quota seats,” he said.

“After document verification of six other candidates, it was found that they have applied in other states for management and All India Quota (AIQ) seats. Hence, they were found eligible to avail Punjab state quota seats,” the registrar added.

BFUHS had received complaints against 106 candidates for allegedly taking the benefit of double domicile in more than one state for MBBS and BDS admission. However, after verifying the records, the medical varsity found that 88 out of 106 candidates had not applied for the Punjab state quota seats. These candidates had applied for the minority quota seats, All India Quota seats and J&K migrant seats, so they were declared eligible.

BFUHS on Saturday released the updated first list of about 1,800 candidates who have been allotted MBBS and BDS seats in the first round of state counselling.

