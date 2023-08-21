Double domiciles: BFUHS debars 4 candidates from admission to MBBS, BDS

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Sunday debarred four more candidates from admission under NEET UG-2023 in MBBS and BDS under Punjab state quota seats for submitting double domiciles in more than one state. Earlier this month, BFUHS had debarred 13 candidates from admission in MBBS and BDS similarly for submitting double domiciles.

On Friday, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences issued notices to 10 candidates seeking evidence to support of their claim for state quota seats. Among these, four were debarred for furnishing domiciles of more than one state, while six were found eligible.

These candidates allegedly tried to avail the benefit of state quota for the MBBS and BDS courses in more than one state by allegedly furnishing false information about their residential status.

The university authorities said these candidates were found to be using the domiciles of Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Punjab to increase the chances of getting admission in MBBS and BDS courses under state quota seats. As per the rule, a candidate cannot apply for state quota in more than one state.

Last month, BFUHS had received complaints against several candidates for allegedly trying to take the benefit of state quota by submitting domiciles in more than one state for MBBS and BDS admissions.