BFUHS finds discrepancies in 28 private nursing colleges of Punjab

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Faridkot has detected faculty deficiencies in 28 private nursing colleges in Punjab.

The university had recently examined the reports submitted after the inspection, which included a review of infrastructure facilities of the nursing colleges, laboratories, libraries, and availability of the faculty besides other staff.

There are 4,970 BSc nursing seats in 103 colleges of the state. So far, BFUHS has not completed inspection in all 103 nursing colleges. In recent years, there has been a continuous decline in the number of candidates interested in pursuing nursing courses, badly affecting the private colleges offering the courses.

Two colleges functioning without principals

BFUHS found out that two nursing colleges do not have principals, while two other are short of vice-principals. Vice-principals in seven nursing colleges have been found less experienced as per the norms. Among 28, Sukhchand College of Nursing, Abohar, and Ayaan College of Nursing in Malerkotla have a deficiency of principals.

However, Sukhmani Nursing College in Mohali lacks a professor-cum-vice principal and two assistant professors.

BFUHS has sought clarification from the Swift Institute of Nursing at Patiala as most of its staff, including the principal and vice-principal, were not present during the inspection.

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, registrar of BFUHS, confirmed that the inspection of the nursing colleges across the state showed discrepancies in 28 colleges.

“The faculty in these colleges are either short or have less experience according to Indian Nursing Council’s norms. The university conducts inspection in all these institutions in the state from time to time to find out if the norms of the nursing council are being followed. We have informed the colleges concerned to upload these details on their website so the students can know more about the college they are choosing. This is not the list of all the colleges as inspection is not fully completed. Names of more such colleges may crop up,” the registrar added.

As per information, the nursing colleges have assured BFUHS that they will rectify the deficiencies pointed out by the medical university.

