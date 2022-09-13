BFUHS finds discrepancies in 28 private nursing colleges of Punjab
BFUHS had recently examined the reports submitted after the inspection, which included a review of infrastructure facilities of the nursing colleges, laboratories, library, and availability of the faculty besides the other staff
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at Faridkot has detected faculty deficiencies in 28 private nursing colleges in Punjab.
The university had recently examined the reports submitted after the inspection, which included a review of infrastructure facilities of the nursing colleges, laboratories, libraries, and availability of the faculty besides other staff.
There are 4,970 BSc nursing seats in 103 colleges of the state. So far, BFUHS has not completed inspection in all 103 nursing colleges. In recent years, there has been a continuous decline in the number of candidates interested in pursuing nursing courses, badly affecting the private colleges offering the courses.
Two colleges functioning without principals
BFUHS found out that two nursing colleges do not have principals, while two other are short of vice-principals. Vice-principals in seven nursing colleges have been found less experienced as per the norms. Among 28, Sukhchand College of Nursing, Abohar, and Ayaan College of Nursing in Malerkotla have a deficiency of principals.
However, Sukhmani Nursing College in Mohali lacks a professor-cum-vice principal and two assistant professors.
BFUHS has sought clarification from the Swift Institute of Nursing at Patiala as most of its staff, including the principal and vice-principal, were not present during the inspection.
Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, registrar of BFUHS, confirmed that the inspection of the nursing colleges across the state showed discrepancies in 28 colleges.
“The faculty in these colleges are either short or have less experience according to Indian Nursing Council’s norms. The university conducts inspection in all these institutions in the state from time to time to find out if the norms of the nursing council are being followed. We have informed the colleges concerned to upload these details on their website so the students can know more about the college they are choosing. This is not the list of all the colleges as inspection is not fully completed. Names of more such colleges may crop up,” the registrar added.
As per information, the nursing colleges have assured BFUHS that they will rectify the deficiencies pointed out by the medical university.
-
Municipal polls: Candidates can’t beat two-child norm with ‘adoption story’
Ahead of municipal polls in Bihar, the State Election Commission ( SEC) has issued a clarification that an aspiring candidate, who has given one of his children for adoption, would continue to be treated as a biological parent of the child, according to officials familiar with the matter. The nomination for the first phase of polls has already begun from September 10 and will end on September 19.
-
Pavan Varma meets Nitish, dismisses buzz of return to JD(U)
Pavan Varma, the diplomat-turned-politician who had served as a national general secretary of the Janata Dal (United) until his expulsion from the party in 2020, met Bihar chief minister and the party's de facto supremo Nitish Kumar on Monday night, fuelling speculation of his return to the party. Varma, a former Rajya Sabha member from JD(U), recently quit the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which he had joined months ago.
-
SHRC notice to PGI after govt staff denied referral to other hosps for better treatment
LUCKNOW The UP Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on the complaint of government employees who were denied referral to other hospitals for better treatment. The institute's director Prof RK Dhiman was asked to submit a reply by September 26. The authorities were asked what immoral situation a patient could create if he was referred out of the state or out of the SGPGI.
-
Punjab AAP MLAs offered ₹25 cr each to topple Mann govt, alleges minister
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday made a sensational claim alleging that under the BJP's “Operation Lotus”, it is offering Rs 20-25 crore each to AAP MLAs in a bid to topple the Bhagwant Mann government in the state. Cheema told reporters that the BJP had approached some of AAP legislators in the state, adding that seven to 10 AAP MLAs have been approached with offers of money and ministerial positions.
-
Former MNS functionary arrested for raping woman by promising her a ticket in BMC elections
Mumbai The VP Road police have arrested a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party functionary for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman under the pretext of giving her a ticket for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections slated to be held later this year. Vrushant Wadke, 38, was arrested on Monday night on the charges of rape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Neelotpal, said. She separated from her husband in 2010.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics