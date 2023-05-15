Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences suspends 24 employees for a day for indiscipline

Punjab: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences suspends 24 employees for a day for indiscipline

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
May 15, 2023 08:09 PM IST

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Monday, suspended 24 employees of the medical varsity for 24 hours for creating indiscipline in the committee room.

BFUHS registrar , in an order, said that it has come to his notice that a meeting of employees was conducted in the committee room of the University. (File Photo)

BFUHS registrar Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, in the order, said that it has come to my notice that a meeting of said employees was conducted in the committee room of the University. “No permission for conducting the personal meeting was taken by the employees. The meeting resulted in disruption and indiscipline among the attendees,” he said.

“The specific actions that led to this situation include verbal quarrel among the employees. Such behaviour is unacceptable and goes against the principles and values that our University upholds,” he said.

“In light of the seriousness of this matter, the said employees are hereby suspended for a period of 24 hours. You are directed to submit your written reply within 24 hours of receipt of this letter,” he added.

baba farid university of health sciences faridkot
