Jalandhar bypoll: SAD, Congress leaders built huge palaces using public money, says CM Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 04, 2023 09:37 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, held a roadshow with AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku in Jalandhar, attacking the Congress and Akali Dal for amassing property worth billions of rupees. Mann also accused former industries minister Shyam Sundar Arora of collecting large amounts of money from industrialists.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann along with Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Sushil Kumar Rinku held a roadshow in various areas of Jalandhar West, North and Central constituencies on Thursday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a roadshow ahead of the Jalandhar seat Lok Sabha bypoll, in Jalandhar on Thursday. (PTI)
In his address, the CM launched a scathing attack on the Akali Dal and the Congress and said the Congress-Akali leaders built big palaces for themselves and amassed property worth billions of rupees using the money that was supposed to be spent on education of children of general public and medicines for the elderly.

The CM also slammed Congress leader and former industries minister Shyam Sundar Arora and said in a raid at his house, apart from papers of property worth crores, a note counting machine was also found. “The meaning is clear that while being the industries minister, he used to collect large amounts of money from the industrialists of Punjab,” he said.

aam aadmi party akali dal congress + 1 more
