Bhagwant Mann for ‘Delhi Model’ in Punjab schools, hospitals
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Punjab will soon modernise the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of “Delhi Model” as promised by the party ahead of the polls.
Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of his maiden visit to the state-of-the-art Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence at Kalkaji in Delhi, Mann said that it was important to revamp the two core sectors as these directly contribute towards the human resource development.
Sharing his first-hand impression, the CM said, “It is a great experience to see this prestigious school equipped with world class infrastructure and highly qualified staff to steer the career of young minds through innovative teaching practices.” He was impressed to see a paperless classroom where all the students were taking lessons on their laptops and also witnessed another classroom where all the students were engrossed in their studies while an expert was delivering an online lecture.
“The country will only progress when we learn from one another. Mirroring the Delhi government’s efforts, we will train teachers and principals in Punjab as well. We will borrow suggestions from them to reform our government schools. We will create an environment in government schools for students to thrive in; children from both rich and poor families will sit and study on the same desk. Delhi’s mohalla clinics are also being praised all over the world. We are committed to providing similar world-class healthcare facilities to people of Punjab,” said Mann.
Mann is on a two-day visit to Delhi. Apart from visiting health and educational institutions, he is also expected to sign memorandum of understanding with the Delhi government. Showing concern over the trend of students going abroad for higher studies from Punjab, the CM said that he was confident that with the setting up of such schools this tendency will be checked
Later, Mann visited a Mohalla Clinic at Greater Kailash, where he interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain briefed him about the unique model. Punjab education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, health minister Vijay Singla, chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and other senior officials also accompanied Mann during his visit to schools and clinics.
Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other officials, said all possible help will be extended to the Punjab government to ensure state-of-the-art healthcare facilities for the people of Punjab. “When we learn from each other and give the best of education to every child in the country, only then will the country progress. Mann also visited one of Delhi’s luxurious hospitals and world-famous Mohalla Clinics. He was very impressed and expressed his wish to build similar hospitals and clinics in Punjab too. We will extend all possible help to the Punjab government,” he said.
Case lodged against 50 for attacking UP’s Dy CM Keshav Maurya’s son
Painsa police of Kaushambi lodged an FIR against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants in connection with the assault on deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son Yogesh Kumar Maurya on February 24 when he and his supporters were in Udihin village for canvassing during state assembly polls. Yogesh claimed that the accused are issuing threats again. They snatched gold chain and some cash from Yogesh and also manhandled his supporters.
Gold worth ₹48 lakh recovered from two passengers at Varanasi airport
Custom officials recovered gold worth ₹48 lakh from two passengers at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday. The passengers brought the gold from Sharjah by hiding it in their shoes, said the officials. The officials said that on suspicion, two passengers, who had returned from Sharjah, were checked. Officials said that passenger Krishna Kumar of Patna had made a special box in his shoes.
5 stunt bikers arrested in Lucknow, 12 two-wheelers seized
The Lucknow police on Monday seized 12 two wheelers and arrested five people from different parts of the city, police said. “Five people identified as Salman, Faizan, Mohd Taufiq and Mohd Sadiq, all aged between 19 and 21 years, and Mohd Naseem Khan, 54, were arrested for carrying out stunt biking,” inspector Hazratganj police station Shyam Babu Shukla said. Shukla said they were getting regular complaints about youths performing stunts on two-wheelers and driving dangerously.
PhD Entrance Exam: BBAU students asked political science questions in history paper
HT Correspondent letters@htlve.com Lucknow: Candidates appearing in PhD entrance exam for history at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, registered their protest with the university, stating their question paper carried 10 questions from political science subject. The university administration admitted the faux pas and said that new questions were given to the students but students claimed that they lost valuable time in the process.
Mosque and temple in Jhansi choose harmony over noise, take down loudspeakers
In an exemplary show of communal harmony, the biggest temple and mosque in Badagaon in Jhansi district have taken down the loudspeakers from their respective premises. The temple priest Shanti Mohan Dass and Imam of mosque Hafiz Mohammad Taj Alam spoke to each other and decided to bring down the loudspeakers, being used for decades. This decision has come at a time when the use of loudspeakers at religious places have recently caused a controversy.
