Bhagwant Mann meet President Murmu, invites her to visit Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to pay a visit to the state. The chief minister called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning and invited her to visit Punjab – the land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets.

Mann spoke to Murmu about Punjab being the cradle of civilisation and inheriting a rich culture “which can be observed only by visiting this pious soul”. He said the President of India must visit the state and “have a feel of this glorious cultural heritage besides enjoying the warm hospitality of the Punjabis”. Mann said the entire Punjab will give a red carpet welcome to the President on her visit to the state.

In an interaction with media persons later, the Punjab CM said that his upcoming tour to Germany will give a major impetus to the economic activity in the state. Mann said that during his visit to Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, he will be meeting leading companies in the field of manufacturing, tourism, pharmaceuticals and others who are keen to invest in Punjab.

He said the entire effort is aimed to make sure that Punjab emerges as the most preferred investment destination in the country and across the globe.

The chief minister also reiterated his commitment for the state to emerge as an industrial hub adding that the state government was leaving no stone unturned in its efforts. He said that strenuous efforts were being made to propel Punjab's industrial growth on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other.

He said Punjab has a conducive environment for industrial growth due to which investors are keen on coming to the state and expanding their business.

